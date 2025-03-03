Texas Official Warns Against ‘Measles Parties’ Amid Growing Outbreak

(Wired) – A Texas health authority is warning against “measles parties” as the outbreak in West Texas grew to at least 146 cases, with 20 hospitalized and one unvaccinated school-age child dead. The outbreak continues to be mainly in unvaccinated children.

In a press briefing hosted by the city of Lubbock, Texas, on Friday, Ron Cook, chief health officer at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, offered a stark warning for Texans in his opening statements. (Read More)