(NBC News) – An Australian man credited with saving more than 2 million babies through decades of regular blood and plasma donations has died at age 88.

James Harrison, whose blood contained a rare antibody, died in his sleep Feb. 17 at a nursing home in the Australian state of New South Wales, according to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, also known as Lifeblood.

The antibody in Harrison’s blood was used to make the medication anti-D, which is given to pregnant women whose blood might attack their unborn babies. Without it, babies may develop hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN), a blood disorder that can be fatal. (Read More)