Mystery disease in Congo may be from poisoned water source, WHO says. Here’s what to know.

March 3, 2025

glass of water

(CBS News) – A mystery illness that has caused dozens of deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo appears to from a “poisoning of a water source,” according to the World Health Organization. The WHO’s head of emergencies Mike Ryan said Friday that local authorities now have “a very strong level of suspicion of a poisoning event related to the poisoning of a water source” in one of the villages.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Ryan noted there are “multiple agents” contributing to the deaths. (Read More)

