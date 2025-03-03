(CBS News) – A mystery illness that has caused dozens of deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo appears to from a “poisoning of a water source,” according to the World Health Organization. The WHO’s head of emergencies Mike Ryan said Friday that local authorities now have “a very strong level of suspicion of a poisoning event related to the poisoning of a water source” in one of the villages.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Ryan noted there are “multiple agents” contributing to the deaths. (Read More)