DR Congo conflict: 500 mpox patients flee clinics after rebel looting
March 3, 2025
(BBC) – More than 500 mpox patients have fled clinics in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the last month amid the current conflict.
Officials at Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), a leading health agency on the continent, have said they are worried as the missing patients risk spreading the highly contagious disease that is suspected to have killed at least 900 people in DR Congo last year. (Read More)