US woman sentenced to a year in prison for shooting terminally ill husband

(The Guardian) – Ellen Gilland was arrested in January 2023 after killing her husband, Jerry Gilland, 77, in his Florida hospital room

A woman in Florida has gotten a one-year prison sentence for shooting her terminally ill husband to death at a hospital in early 2023.

Ellen Gilland’s attorney had argued for probation, essentially characterizing the case as a mercy killing. But the presiding judge sentenced Gilland to prison because of the trauma and distress she inflicted on nursing staff, other patients, and law enforcement who responded to the killing. (Read More)