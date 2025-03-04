Chinese Company to Single Workers: Get Married or Get Out

(New York Times) – As China’s government worries about the falling birthrate, some private employers have ordered workers to do their part, or else.

Last year, 6.1 million Chinese couples got married — a 20 percent decline from a year earlier, and the fewest since the government began releasing statistics in 1986. China’s population has fallen for three straight years.

The authorities have been trying to reverse those trends. Officials have visited women at home to ask whether they plan to get pregnant; published propaganda claiming that pregnancy can make women smarter; and called for creating a “fertility-friendly social atmosphere,” including in workplaces.

Some companies seem eager to comply.