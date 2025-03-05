Fired CDC Scientists Are Reinstated for Now

(New York Times) – The fellows had been let go as part of the push to cut federal probationary employees that caused thousands of scientists from the C.D.C. and other agencies to lose their jobs.

The fellows had been let go as part of the push to cut federal probationary employees — those employed for less than a year — that caused thousands of scientists from the C.D.C. and other agencies to lose their jobs.

On Tuesday, the Office of Personnel Management walked back its previous order to fire the employees and said “agencies have ultimate decision-making authority over, and responsibility for, such personnel actions.” (Read More)