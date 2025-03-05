When I lost my intuition

(Aeon) – For years, I practised medicine with cool certainty, comfortable with life-and-death decisions. Then, one day, I couldn’t

Several years ago, I left my medical practice for a long vacation. On the morning of my first day back, my alarm went off. I pushed the button in and, for a few minutes, lay with the light off. Then, one at a time, I lowered my feet to the floor. The slow process that would transform me back into an anaesthesiologist had begun.

But something was wrong. I felt uneasy about my ability to perform my duties as a physician. Some kind of inner harmony was gone.