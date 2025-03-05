Women With Postpartum Depression Experienced Brain Changes During Pregnancy, Study Finds

(New York Times) – The research constitutes some of the first evidence that the condition is associated with modifications in the brain before childbirth.

Researchers scanned the brains of dozens of women in the weeks before and after childbirth and found that two brain areas involved in the processing and control of emotions increased in size in women who developed symptoms of postpartum depression.

The results, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, constitute some of the first evidence that postpartum depression is associated with changes in the brain during pregnancy. (Read More)