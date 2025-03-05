(Wired) – A study reveals that large language models recognize when they are being studied and change their behavior to seem more likable.

Chatbots are now a routine part of everyday life, even if artificial intelligence researchers are not always sure how the programs will behave.

A new study shows that the large language models (LLMs) deliberately change their behavior when being probed—responding to questions designed to gauge personality traits with answers meant to appear as likeable or socially desirable as possible. (Read More)