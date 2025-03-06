Florida Seeks Drug Prescription Data With Names of Patients and Doctors

(New York Times) – The state’s insurance regulator has demanded detailed information about patients and their medications, raising privacy concerns.

Florida’s insurance regulator has demanded an unusually intrusive trove of data on millions of prescription drugs filled in the state last year, including the names of patients taking the medications, their dates of birth and doctors they’ve seen.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation in January sought this information from pharmacy benefit managers like UnitedHealth’s Optum Rx and CVS Health’s Caremark, companies that oversee prescription drugs for employers and government programs. (Read More)