People are flocking out-of-state for abortion care. Clinics are fighting to keep up.
March 6, 2025
(USA Today) – As the need for out-of-state care rapidly increases, abortion clinics and funds caution that even in protective states, the infrastructure is under strain. With fewer healthcare centers to turn to, people have to travel further for care, more resources are depleted from abortion funds, and providers are stretching their bandwidth to support the influx of patients. With no end in sight, are their efforts sustainable? (Read More)