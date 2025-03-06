Utah becomes the first state to pass legislation requiring app stores to verify ages
March 6, 2025
(Associated Press) – Utah on Wednesday became the first state to pass legislation requiring app stores to verify users’ ages and get parental consent for minors to download apps to their devices.
The bill headed to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox has pitted Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, against app store giants Apple and Google over who should be responsible for verifying ages. (Read More)