What Happens after a Death on Campus

(The Walrus) – We saw, first hand, how mass trauma rattles a tight-knit community—and we wondered what U of T owed Mathew. What did it owe Lodaya, Mixemong, and Qu? What did it owe the students who congregated outside the president’s office, cradling framed photos of the friends they’d lost? And what did it owe the thousands of others who have passed through its three campuses since then?

For over two years, we interviewed students, staff, and experts who design university mental health strategies. Our conversations revealed that each death by suicide on a university campus leaves a long arc of grief, which changes the lives of everyone left behind. A mourning community needs care after a death, but there can be a vast gulf between what grief survivors want and what universities currently offer. (Read More)