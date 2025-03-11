Ozempic’s New Frontier: The War on Aging

(Wall Street Journal) – Research suggests benefits beyond what popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs were first approved to treat

This accumulating body of research has led longevity clinics to market and prescribe GLP-1s as so-called gerotherapeutics—drugs that can target certain biological hallmarks of aging.

Dr. Nir Barzilai, a physician-scientist who is president of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, reviewed a dozen FDA-approved drugs and drug classes with potential benefits to extend lifespan and so-called healthspan, or how long people live in good health. GLP-1s ranked in the top third. (Read More)