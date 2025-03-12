The Measles Outbreaks Aren’t Going Away Soon, CDC Warns

(Gizmodo) – The surging measles outbreak, which has already sickened hundreds and hospitalized dozens in Texas and New Mexico, will get worse before it gets better. In a recent alert sent to health care providers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that it expects the deadly virus to continue to spread rapidly.

The CDC’s warning was provided in a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory released late last week. As of Tuesday, Texas health officials have documented 223 measles cases in the state, with 29 hospitalized and one dead as a result. Measles has also been reported in other states this year, including New Mexico, New York, Alaska, and Florida. (Read More)