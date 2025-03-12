AI failed to detect critical health conditions: study
March 12, 2025
(Axios) – AI systems designed to predict the likelihood of a hospitalized patient dying largely aren’t detecting worsening health conditions, a new study found. Why it matters: Some machine learning models trained exclusively on existing patient data didn’t recognize about 66% of injuries that could lead to patient death in the hospital, according to the research published in Nature’s Communications Medicine journal. (Read More)