Four ways COVID changed virology: lessons from the most sequenced virus of all time

(Nature) – After 150,000 articles and 17 million genome sequences, what has science taught us about SARS-CoV-2?

Scientists have also generated more than 17 million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences so far, more than for any other organism. This has given an unparalleled view into the ways in which the virus changed as infections spread. “There was an opportunity to see a pandemic in real time in much higher resolution than has ever been achievable before,” says Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Pirbright Institute, near Woking, UK.

Now, with the emergency phase of the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, virologists are taking stock of what can be learnt about a virus in such a short amount of time, including its evolution and its interactions with human hosts. (Read More)