Your Gut Microbes Might Encourage Criminal Behavior

(MIT Technology Review) – Microbes can produce compounds that affect the way neurons work. They also influence the functioning of the immune system, which can have knock-on effects on the brain. And they seem to be able to communicate with the brain via the vagus nerve.

If microbes can influence our brains, could they also explain some of our behavior, including the criminal sort? Some microbiologists think so, at least in theory. “Microbes control us more than we think they do,” says Emma Allen-Vercoe, a microbiologist at the University of Guelph in Canada.

Researchers have come up with a name for applications of microbiology to criminal law: the legalome. (Read More)