UnitedHealth Now Has 1,000 AI Use Cases, Including in Claims

(Wall Street Journal) – But artificial intelligence on its own will never deny a claim, assures the insurer’s chief digital and technology officer

UnitedHealth Group said it now has a thousand artificial-intelligence applications in production, leaning into a technology that’s dragged it and other insurers into controversy over how claims are processed.

The AI applications span across UnitedHealth’s insurance, health delivery and pharmacy units, transcribing conversations from clinician visits, summarizing data, helping process claims and powering customer-facing chatbots. Some 20,000 of the company’s engineers also use AI to write software. (Read More)