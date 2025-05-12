New York Deserves Better than State-Sanctioned Suicide

(First Things) – Our Holy Father, always a wise teacher, was not afraid to let us watch him die, much like his beloved predecessor, Pope St. John Paul II. Both men knew that our worth is based on who we are as children of God, not on what we can do.

Perhaps that is why what occurred this past Tuesday in Albany when the New York State Assembly voted 81–67 to approve a bill that would allow physician-assisted suicide, which its supporters euphemistically call “medical aid in dying,” struck me so hard.

This bill is a disaster waiting to happen.