Walgreens doubles down on prescription-filling robots to cut costs, free up pharmacists amid turnaround

(CNBC) – As struggling drugstore chains work to regain their footing, Walgreens is doubling down on automation. The company is expanding the number of retail stores served by its micro-fulfillment centers, which use robots to fill thousands of prescriptions for patients who take medications to manage or treat diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions.

Walgreens aims to free up time for pharmacy staff, reducing their routine tasks and eliminating inventory waste. Fewer prescription fills would allow employees to interact directly with patients and perform more clinical services such as vaccinations and testing. (Read More)