FDA’s plan to roll out AI agencywide raises questions
May 12, 2025
(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration is rolling out an aggressive plan to make generative AI a linchpin in its decision-making, part of a bid to get faster and leaner in evaluating drugs, foods, medical devices and diagnostic tests. Why it matters: The plan raises urgent questions about what’s being done to secure the vast amount of proprietary company data that’s part of the process and whether sufficient guardrails are in place. (Read More)