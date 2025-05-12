Elizabeth Holmes’s Partner Has a New Blood-Testing Start-Up

May 12, 2025

An array of vials from blood tests.

(New York Times) – Elizabeth Holmes is in prison for defrauding investors through her blood-testing company, Theranos. In the meantime, her partner is starting one of his own.

Billy Evans, who has two children with Ms. Holmes, is trying to raise money for a company that describes itself as “the future of diagnostics” and “a radically new approach to health testing,” according to marketing materials reviewed by The New York Times. (Read More)

