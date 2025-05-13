Apple to Support Brain-Implant Control of Its Devices

(Wall Street Journal) – iPhone maker works with startup Synchron on new brain-computer interfaces to assist people with disabilities

Apple is embracing the world of brain computer interfaces, unveiling a new technology that one day could revolutionize how humans interact with their devices.

The company is taking early steps to enable people to control their iPhones with neural signals captured by a new generation of brain implants. It could make Apple devices more accessible to tens of thousands of people who can’t use their hands because of severe spinal cord injuries or diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. (Read More)