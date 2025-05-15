UnitedHealth Group Is Under Criminal Investigation for Possible Medicare Fraud

(Wall Street Journal) – The Justice Department is investigating UnitedHealth Group for possible criminal Medicare fraud, people familiar with the matter said.

The healthcare-fraud unit of the Justice Department’s criminal division is overseeing the investigation, the people said, and it has been an active probe since at least last summer.

While the exact nature of the potential criminal allegations against UnitedHealth is unclear, the people said the federal investigation is focusing on the company’s Medicare Advantage business practices. (Read More)