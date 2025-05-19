Biden Diagnosed With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

(Wall Street Journal) – Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer just months after he left office, his representatives said Sunday.

Biden received the diagnosis of prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone after he was experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” according to a statement from Biden’s personal office. (Read More)