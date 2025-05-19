The Next Frontier to Treat Cancer: Electricity

(Wall Street Journal) – Scientists are testing electric fields and pulses against a range of diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and brain cancer

Electricity is gaining newfound traction as a potential treatment for diseases, from rheumatoid arthritis to hard-to-treat cancers including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer.

Pacemakers for decades have delivered electric pulses to keep heartbeats steady, and electroconvulsive therapy has helped people with serious mental illness after other treatments have failed. Now new technologies and devices are widening the scope of how electric fields and pulses could be used as medicine. (Read More)