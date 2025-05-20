A New System Aims to Save Injured Brains and Lives

(New York Times) – Nearly 100 neurology experts collaborated on the creation of a new method of evaluating patients with traumatic brain injuries.

“That case, and another like it,” Dr. Manley said, “changed my practice.”

But little has changed in the world of traumatic brain injuries since Dr. Manley’s patient woke up. Assessments of who will recover and how severely patients are injured are pretty much the same, which results in patients being told they “just” have a concussion, who then have trouble getting care for recurring symptoms like memory lapses or headaches. And it results in some patients in the position of that policemen, who have their life support withdrawn when they might have recovered.

Now, though, Dr. Manley and 93 others from 14 countries are proposing a new way to evaluate patients. They published their classification system Tuesday in the journal Lancet Neurology. (Read More)