(NPR) – Member states of the World Health Organization voted overwhelmingly to adopt the first ever pandemic agreement, a treaty aimed at preventing, preparing for and responding to any future pandemic. After three years of tough negotiations, no country voted against the agreement at WHO’s annual meeting. (The United States did not attend this meeting because of President Trump’s intent to withdraw from WHO membership.)

"The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, after the vote.