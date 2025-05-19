CHT Statement in Response to State Moratorium on AI Legislation

(Center for Humane Technology) – Right now, Congress is trying to stop state-level AI laws in the United States – for the next 10 years.

The House Energy and Commerce committee passed a provision this week that proposes a sweeping moratorium — one that would prevent states and local governments from addressing virtually any AI-related issue for the next 10 years — thereby creating a vacuum of accountability at this critical moment in AI development.

CHT firmly opposes this moratorium. We strongly urge Congress not to hinder the states’ ability to protect their citizens from harmful AI products while federal standards are being developed. (Read More)