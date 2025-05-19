This Chatbot Promises to Help You Get Over That Ex Who Ghosted You

(404 Media) – “Thinking about your ex 24/7? There’s nothing wrong with you. Chat with their AI version—and finally let it go,” an ad for Closure says. I tested a bunch of the chatbot startups’ personas.

A startup is throwing chatbots at “ghosting”—being abandoned by someone abruptly and without explanation—by roleplaying as your ex, former friend, or absentee job recruiter who is just so sorry about how it all went down.

Closure is currently in open beta, and launched on Product Hunt on Thursday. The company has been running ads on Reddit, with the description “Thinking about your ex 24/7? There’s nothing wrong with you. Chat with their AI version—and finally let it go.” (Read More)