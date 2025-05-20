An Interview With the Herald of the Apocalypse

(New York Times) – Ross Douthat: How fast is the artificial intelligence revolution really happening? What would machine superintelligence really mean for ordinary human beings? When will Skynet be fully operational?

Are human beings destined to merge with some kind of machine god — or be destroyed by our own creation? What do A.I. researchers really expect, desire and fear?

My guest today is an A.I. researcher who’s written a dramatic forecast suggesting that we may get answers to all of those questions a lot sooner than you might think. (Read More)