The morning-after pill is coming to a convenience store near you

(NBC News) – Convenience stores are aptly named. They’re stocked with essentials people need at all hours of the day or night, everything from a quart of milk to a package of condoms. But they haven’t stocked contraception for women.

That’s slowly and steadily changing as an Oakland, California-based company, Cadence, has spent the last year stocking highway gas stations, corner delis and 24-hour convenience stores with its own emergency contraception brand called “Morning After Pill,”which prevents pregnancy by delaying ovulation if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex or a birth control mishap. (Read More)