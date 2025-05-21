How compounders plan to continue making GLP-1s

(Axios) – Drug compounders and telemedicine companies may be ready to defy a Food and Drug Administration ban on copycat GLP-1 weight-loss drugs that takes effect on Thursday, arguing the law still allows customized versions tailored to patients’ needs. Why it matters: It would be the latest chapter in a battle with brand-name GLP-1 giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly as millions try to get their hands on versions of the blockbuster drugs. (Read More)