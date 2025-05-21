Ransomware attack triggers ‘system-wide’ tech outage at large network of medical centers

(CNN) – A ransomware attack has triggered a “system-wide technology outage” at a network of over a dozen medical centers in Ohio, causing the cancellation of elective inpatient and outpatient procedures, according to a statement from the health network and a ransom note viewed by CNN.

Kettering Health, which employs more than 1,800 doctors and serves a big chunk of Ohio, said in a statement that a "cyberattack" that hit Tuesday morning had created a "number of challenges" at the network's 14 medical centers and had disrupted its call center. Emergency rooms and clinics are open and seeing patients, the statement said.