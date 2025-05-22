23andMe (and Your Genetic Data) Sold to Regeneron in Bankruptcy Auction

(Gizmodo) – The pharmaceutical company bought “substantially all” of 23andMe’s business for $256 million.

Genetic testing company 23andMe isn’t going away, despite declaring bankruptcy. The company and nearly all of its assets, including its biobank of customer genetic samples, have been purchased by American biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a cool $256 million, the highest bid submitted in the once-hot startup’s bankruptcy auction. (Read More)