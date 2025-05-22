The Epic Rise and Fall of a Dark-Web Psychedelics Kingpin

(Wired) – Interdimensional travel, sex with aliens, communion with God. Anything is possible with just a sprinkle of DMT. Akasha Song’s secret labs made millions of doses—and dollars—until the feds showed up.

DMT is a powerful psychedelic compound, capable of inducing brief, mind-blowing trips to otherwise inaccessible states of consciousness, or even, some of its users believe, other planes of reality. For Akasha, the substance was both his holy sacrament and his flagship product. He had spent half a decade setting up secret labs across the western US to turn imported jurema tree bark (which is legal) into DMT (which is not). Under his secret online handle, Shimshai, he’d sold tens of millions of doses to customers on the dark web in packaging emblazoned with his logo: a human with their eyes closed in bliss and a swirl of rainbow colors flowing out of their open cranium. Now Akasha had come to Brazil to find this mind-opening drug’s ultimate source. (Read More)