(UPI) – About a fourth of younger men surveyed in the United States feel lonely, which is significantly higher than the national averages for all men and women.

Gallup analyzed aggregated data from 2023 and 2024 to determine 25% of men between ages 15 and 34 reported feeling lonely the prior day when surveyed, the polling firm reported on Tuesday. The percentage is seven points higher than the 18% average for young women in the same age group and the national average, which also is 18%. (Read More)