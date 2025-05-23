The Unbearable Darkness of Jail

(The Marshall Project) – Jails in St. Louis, Cleveland and Jackson, Mississippi, don’t provide direct access to sunlight and fresh air – even when their own policies require it.

Jails are notorious for inhumane conditions. Detainees often complain of violence, inedible food, limited programming and subpar healthcare. Lack of sunlight may be an unexpected addition to the list. But sunlight deprivation causes a myriad of serious issues, including high blood pressure, osteoporosis, and an increased risk of diabetes, as well as a host of mental health problems such as depression and sleep disorders.

Jails built in the last century often have few windows and little room for recreation and natural light, making them "obsolete" by today's design standards, according to Kenneth Ricci, prison and jail architect with Nelson Worldwide, a design firm.