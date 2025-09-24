AI tool speeds up stroke care across England, tripling recovery rates

(The Optimist Daily) – In a brilliant advancement for emergency care, every stroke centre in England is now equipped with a life-saving artificial intelligence tool that could help nearly half of stroke patients avoid serious disability. The NHS recently rolled out the technology nationwide after promising trial results showed it tripled the number of patients able to recover with little or no disability.

The software, which can scan and analyze brain CT images in just 60 seconds, pinpoints the type and severity of a stroke, allowing doctors to determine whether drugs or emergency surgery are needed. Previously, this decision-making process could take well over two hours. Now, that time has been cut by an average of 60 minutes. (Read More)