ChatGPT Is a Gimmick

May 23, 2025

OpenAI logo with a metallic outline of a brain

(The Hedgehog Review) – AI cannot save us from the effort of learning to live and die.

Tot up the overeager salesmen, the questionable prophecies, and the clearly exorbitant costs, and it becomes clear: AI is not revolutionary. It’s a gimmick. It entices us with the prospect of sparing us drudgery, but it ultimately disappoints. AI apologists are like hucksters at a county fair, fast-talking about some newfangled marvel. Universities are their gape-mouthed marks,  emptying their pockets even while they are unsure about what they are buying or whether students will use it to learn or simply cheat with. (Read More)

