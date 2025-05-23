ChatGPT Is a Gimmick

(The Hedgehog Review) – AI cannot save us from the effort of learning to live and die.

Tot up the overeager salesmen, the questionable prophecies, and the clearly exorbitant costs, and it becomes clear: AI is not revolutionary. It’s a gimmick. It entices us with the prospect of sparing us drudgery, but it ultimately disappoints. AI apologists are like hucksters at a county fair, fast-talking about some newfangled marvel. Universities are their gape-mouthed marks, emptying their pockets even while they are unsure about what they are buying or whether students will use it to learn or simply cheat with. (Read More)