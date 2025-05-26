US measles case count climbs slightly to 1,046 cases, while Indiana’s outbreak ends

(Associated Press) – The U.S. saw a small increase in measles cases this week, an indicator that outbreaks are slowing down, though exposures at a busy airport in Colorado and a Shakira concert in New Jersey are keeping public health experts on their toes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that there are 1,046 confirmed measles cases, up 22 from last week. Texas, where the nation’s biggest outbreak raged during the late winter and spring, confirmed only 10 more cases this past week for a total of 728. (Read More)