Should Everyone Be Taking Ozempic? Doctors Say More People Could Benefit

(Wall Street Journal) – Now, Ozempic and others in the “GLP-1” category of drugs are approaching that critical mass. They are showing promise for an ever-expanding list of diseases, beyond today’s most common uses of weight loss and treating diabetes. Heart, kidney and liver diseases. Sleep apnea. Arthritis. Alzheimer’s disease. Alcohol addiction. Even aging. Some of these are potential benefits that need further study.

“It is getting to the point of wondering what GLP-1 agonists aren’t good for,” pharmaceutical researcher and blogger Derek Lowe wrote in the academic journal Science last year.

If this trajectory continues, doctors say millions more people would benefit from them—maybe even one-third to a majority of adults. (Read More)