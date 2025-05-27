Why AI May Be Listening In on Your Next Doctor’s Appointment

(Wall Street Journal) – New systems for documenting outpatient visits are adding features and moving into hospitals; ‘we are just scratching the surface’

Even the hospital walls may soon have ears.

A fast-growing technology known as ambient listening is taking over an onerous but necessary task in healthcare: documenting what happens in the doctor-patient encounter.

Already gaining traction for outpatient medical visits, the AI-powered systems are also moving into hospital rooms and emergency departments to capture discussions at the bedside, update medical records, draft care plans and create discharge instructions.