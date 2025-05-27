New ‘superbug’ antibiotic to treat sepsis and pneumonia enters last phase of testing
May 27, 2025
(The Independent) – It is hoped that the drug zosurabalpin will be approved by the end of the decade
A new antibiotic that has the potential to save millions of lives has entered its last phase of human testing.
Swiss drugmaker Roche announced it would advance the testing of an antibiotic against a common bacterium that causes serious hospital infections like pneumonia and sepsis into the third and final stage of testing.