No hospitals: How war collapsed one city’s health care system

(NPR) – Two years of war in Sudan has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in one of Africa’s largest countries and left its health system in ruins. Before fighting broke out in April 2023, Khartoum had nearly 100 public and private medical facilities, according to the Khartoum State Government. Today, not a single one remains operational.

In March,Khartoum was recaptured by the Sudanese army. The end of the occupation by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has opened up movement of aid into the city, revealing the full extent of the dire humanitarian toll. (Read More)