Remember COVID-19? That illness that's killed around 350 people a week in the United States over the past month and continues to leave more and more people with long COVID? Remember the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 that's still spreading, mutating, "varianting" and "subvarianting" and causing COVID-19? Well, nota bene: there's a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 in town. It is called the NB.1.8.1 variant, has been causing COVID-19 surges in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and is now spreading in the U.S.