(NBC News) – Most people who take dietary or herbal supplements do so on their own, not under a doctor’s advice.

From 1995 through 2020, supplement-related liver failure requiring U.S. patients to be waitlisted for transplants increased eightfold, according to a 2022 study in the journal Liver Transplantation. In addition, a 2017 review in the journal Hepatology found that 20% of liver toxicity cases nationwide are tied to herbal and dietary supplements. Because “multi-ingredient nutritional supplements” caused the majority of those cases, the authors said, it’s hard to pinpoint which component(s) may be to blame. (Read More)