(Gizmodo) – A new Omicron offshoot is spreading fast across Australia and Asia, prompting renewed concerns about the covid-19 pandemic.

As we enter the colder months in Australia, covid is making headlines again, this time due to the emergence of a new variant: NB.1.8.1.

Last week, the World Health Organization designated NB.1.8.1 as a "variant under monitoring", owing to its growing global spread and some notable characteristics which could set it apart from earlier variants.