A New Covid Variant Is Rising Fast. Here’s What We Know About NB.1.8.1
May 28, 2025
(Gizmodo) – A new Omicron offshoot is spreading fast across Australia and Asia, prompting renewed concerns about the covid-19 pandemic.
As we enter the colder months in Australia, covid is making headlines again, this time due to the emergence of a new variant: NB.1.8.1.
Last week, the World Health Organization designated NB.1.8.1 as a “variant under monitoring”, owing to its growing global spread and some notable characteristics which could set it apart from earlier variants. (Read More)